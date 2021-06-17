A+E Networks UK Commission ‘River Hunters’ S3

A+E Networks UK renewed River Hunters for its third season on Sky History.

Produced by Hello Halo Productions, the series follows river detectorist and U.S. YouTube sensation Beau Ouimette and TV presenter Rick Edwards as they delve into Britain’s watery past. Set to premiere in November 2021, the new season will travel across Scotland, England, and Wales, to explore the historical significance to the region’s rivers.

Dan Korn, VP of Programming for A+E Networks UK, commented, “Off the back of a fantastic second series, we’re really looking forward to Beau, Rick and Gary being back on Sky History later this year. After two series of truly fascinating finds from the Bronze Age right through to World War 2, we can’t wait to see what they manage to unearth in their next adventures.”

Graham Mitchell, executive producer for Hello Halo Productions, added, “River Hunters has perfected the art of showing that we are in a country of living history. It may be below the surface, in the mud, or under a rock but, if it’s there, in series 3, the River Hunters team will find it.”