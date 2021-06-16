Up The Ladder: Fred Rogers Productions

Fred Rogers Productions promoted Matthew Shiels to vice president of Business and Legal Affairs.

In addition to his legal responsibilities, Shiels (pictured) will oversee licensing for the company and its brands. He joined the company in 2017, most recently serving as director of Business and Legal Affairs. He advises on general corporate matters and handles agreements covering program development, production and distribution, merchandise licensing, and intellectual property, among other areas.

Christopher Arnold, COO at Fred Rogers Productions, stated, “Matt is a valued member of our senior executive team. He has formed and strengthened relationships with our partners while shaping and implementing our strategic vision for international distribution, licensing, and merchandising. Most importantly, Matt models our core values of thoughtfulness, respect, and dedication to his craft.”