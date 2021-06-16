SPI International’s FightBox Heads To Ethiopia

SPI International struck a deal with Canal+ Group to bring FightBox to Ethiopia.

FightBox showcases electrifying combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts competitions. Coverage includes Fight Exclusive Night, Cage Fury Fighting Championship, Makowski’s Fighting Championship, and much more.

In Ethiopia, SPI’s combat sports entertainment channel will be offered in English and will be available to subscribers of the basic DESTA package. The channel is also available to Canal+ subscribers in Myanmar.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “I am very happy to be supporting Canal+ Group in this new adventure. We have a strong partnership together across many territories and it’s always great to be there at the start of a new platform launch. MMA enthusiasts in Ethiopia can now tune in to some of the most exciting combat sports live events on FightBox with Canal+ and feel the rush of the ring from the comfort of their own homes.”

Alexandre Gruner, SVP Channels Acquisitions and Partnerships for Canal+ International, added, “Our new Canal+ Ethiopia offer combines quality and diversity through popular thematic channels and varied contents. In this context, we are very pleased to bring to the new Ethiopian subscribers FightBox, which perfectly meets their expectations. This unique fight combat sports channel will offer them great moments!”