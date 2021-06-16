Reed Expositions France And Reed MIDEM Merge

Reed Expositions France and Reed MIDEM merged under the new title RX France.

Michel Filzi, who has served as chief executive of Reed Expositions France since 2014 and CEO of Reed MIDEM since 2020, will continue to lead RX France. The combined team will oversee a portfolio of international events across 20 industry sectors, including MIPIM, MAPIC, MIPCOM, and MIPTV.

Michel Filzi stated, “Uniting our two companies, Reed Expositions France and Reed MIDEM, brings together a portfolio of outstanding brands, leaders in their respective sectors and markets, as well as merging the experience and professionalism of our teams.”

Filzi continued, “This is a real opportunity for us to support our clients in their strategic development by organizing events that are more and more innovative, inclusive and invigorating. Our objective is to help our clients build their businesses by offering solutions that are physical, digital and hybrid.”