Principal Media Acquires Six Films On Race And Social Justice

Principal Media inked a deal with Loki Mulholland’s Taylor Street Films to distribute the broadcast and digital rights to six films covering race and social justice.

The collection includes Mulholland’s documentary The Uncomfortable Truth, which looks at the 400-year history of racism in America. Principal Media will also represent the rights to After Selma, Black, White & Us, An Ordinary Hero, The End of Slavery, and The Evers.

Danny Boluarte, VP of Business Development and Acquisitions at Principal Media, remarked, “The topic of systemic racism has not only been elevated and amplified in the United States in the past couple of years, it has become a discussion point around the world as we all examine its impact on our society. Loki Mulholland’s films provide enlightening personal accounts of how deeply rooted the foundations of racism are, as well as inspiring stories of those who fought against social injustice.”

Mulholland commented, “It’s hard to find a home for your films with people you can trust. Principal Media understands the work we are trying to do in righting the wrongs of the past while moving the work forward. I’m grateful to be partnered with an organization that shares the same vision for a better, more equitable and just society and look forward to what our future collaborations will bring.”