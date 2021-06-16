MIPCOM Opens Call For Entries For Diversify TV Excellence Awards

MIPCOM announced a call for entries for the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards 2021.

The awards champion and promote diversity and inclusion across the international television industry. The awards celebrate scripted and non-scripted programs in categories that include Representation of Race and Ethnicity, Representations of LGBTQIA+, and Representation of Disability. Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming recognizes programs aimed at pre-school and older children.

The MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards will also feature the special prize Variety Creative Change Award.

The awards ceremony will take place in-person on October 13, 2021, during this year’s MIPCOM.

Lucy Smith, Director of MIPCOM, said, “Five years ago we set out to recognize and celebrate programs that harness the influence of the entertainment industry to drive change for good. Since then each year has brought a greater number of excellent entries, from countries and companies big and small, that challenge our worldviews and have a positive impact on society and our industry. We look forward very much to seeing this year’s selection and awarding the winners in person at our much-anticipated reunion in Cannes.”