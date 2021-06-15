Zephyr Animation Signs Co-Development Deal With Super RTL

Zephyr Animation, the production arm of APC Kids, closed a co-development deal with Germany’s Super RTL for Lana Longbeard.

Lana Longbeard centers on the titular character, a feisty and passionate 11-year-old girl who is also the heir to her father’s adventure ship, the Mighty Windbreaker. With her Viking Dad and his crew, Lana sails across the Ten Realms while overcoming some of her own personal obstacles.

The new 2D animated fantasy and adventure comedy series enters production later this year, with Jessica Borutski attached as director. Executive producers include David Sauerwein and Paul Rigg.

David Sauerwein, executive producer at Zephyr Animation, commented, “Lana Longbeard is a comedy series filled with adventure and heart. We’re especially proud to bring a strong female lead character such as Lana to audiences in Germany and around the world. Lana is the proof that girl empowerment, adventure, and comedy mix perfectly well. We’re very proud to have Super RTL believing so strongly in the series, and having them help to develop and bring these characters to life has been a fantastic experience.”