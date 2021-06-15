Up The Ladder: Big Little Fish TV

Big Little Fish TV announced the appointment of Georgina Surtees as COO.

With more than 20 years of industry experience as a production head, Surtees (pictured) will oversee all the company’s production and business operations, and she will serve as head of Production. She will collaborate with BLFTV co-founders to produce returnable factual programming in the U.K. and international market.

Prior to joining BLFTV, Surtees served as senior director of Production Management at Discovery Networks. In the past, she also served as production manager across genres for companies such as Endemol, Ricochet, and Bullseye.

Mark Procter and Steve Jones, co-founders of Big Little Fish, stated, “Like all producers we’ve faced multiple challenges over the last 16-months and we are incredibly thankful to the commissioners and channels that have supported us with our first productions. Securing one of the industry’s most respected production executives is a massive coup for us and with Georgina’s wealth of experience we are now looking forward to building our business together.”