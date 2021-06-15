France TV Distribution Scores Animation Deals

France TV Distribution confirmed new deals for series from its animation catalogue.

A Day A Fact has been picked up by Lithuania’s LRT and Hungary’s MTVA. MTVA also picked up Super Caribou.

TV5 in Quebec picked up both Super Caribou and Boris. Seasons one and two of Boris also head to Jim Jam.

Seasons one through three of Rabbid Invasion will be available on Siknet in Georgia.

The kids’ TV channel Minimax will broadcast The Owl & Co across Central Europe.

Lastly, Charley & Friends will head to EBS in South Korea, while the second season of Charley goes to school will be available on Jim Jam.

Michelle Palant, International Sales manager at France TV Distribution, commented, “We are very excited to present new episodes of Ana Pumpkin, Disco Dragon and Grosha & Mr. during the MIFA. All our beloved animated series continue travelling all over the world. France tv distribution is attending all the online markets and is always looking for new animated series. We look forward to seeing the buyers and producers in real life and online.”