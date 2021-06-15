BiggerStage And FOX Alternative To Produce ‘The Big Deal’

BiggerStage and FOX Alternative Entertainment will jointly produce The Big Deal for Virgin Media Television in Ireland.

Presented by Vogue Williams, the competition series showcases variety acts, featuring everything from comedians and dancers to musicians and magicians. Contestants will be judged by celebrity judges such as pop legend Boy George, comedian and actor Deirdre O’Kane, and The Masked Singer finalist Aston Merrygold. The format of the show is owned by FOX Alternative Entertainment.

Six episodes of the show will premiere on Virgin Media Television in the fall.

Pat Kiely, founder and CEO of BiggerStage, commented, “The Big Deal really is a very big deal for us and also for Ireland as we deliver a world first. It puts BiggerStage firmly where we want it to be, pioneering new production models, working with great talent and partnering with international entertainment brands. We are thrilled to see The Big Deal premiere this autumn on Virgin Media Television and look forward to working with FOX Alternative Entertainment to make this fun-filled, family show a global hit.”

Bill Malone, director of Content at Virgin Media Television, said, “The Big Deal is a spectacular new entertainment show filming in Dublin’s 3Arena and is on a scale not seen in Ireland before. FOX Alternative Entertainment, BiggerStage and Virgin Media Television have joined forces for this unique partnership to create a landmark new entertainment format. And that is what The Big Deal is all about – Entertainment.”