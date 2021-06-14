Up The Ladder: FilmRise

FilmRise promoted Trey Durst to the role of vice president, Digital Content Programming.

In his new role, Durst will oversee the digital syndication of the company’s content domestically and internationally, while identifying and assisting in negotiating new partnerships with platforms worldwide. He will also continue to grow FilmRise’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel.

Durst started at FilmRise as AVoD Content Programming Manager in 2018. Before joining the company, he served as an OTT account manager at TEGNA.

Melissa Wohl, senior vice president, head of Sales at FilmRise, remarked, “Trey has been an extremely valuable asset to our Sales team. His promotion exemplifies the company’s growth at a thrilling rate, and his contribution has been enormous.”