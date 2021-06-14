Telemundo Internacional Launches ‘Enfermeras’ In LATAM

Telemundo Internacional will premiere Enfermeras across 22 countries in Latin America on July 12, 2021.

Enfermeras enters public hospitals through the lens of nurses. The series revolves around a group of under-recognized and poorly paid professionals who try to overcome their family and work conflicts, their rivalries, romances, and heartbreaks. At the center of everyone’s stories at the hospital is the romance between María Clara Rodriguez and doctor Carlos Pérez.

The cast features Diana Hoyos, Sebastián Carvajal, and Lucho Velasco, among others.

The production originally launched on Colombia on RCN.