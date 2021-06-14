Electric Entertainment Signs Licensing Deals For ‘Almost Paradise’

Electric Entertainment secured four new licensing deals with NBCUniversal International Networks for Almost Paradise in France, Poland, Romania, and the Balkans.

Almost Paradise stars Christian Kane as Alex Walker, a former U.S. DEA agent forced into early retirement. He now runs a gift shop on a small tropical island, but the island’s luxury resorts attract the rich, powerful, and criminal elite from around the world. Despite his best efforts, Alex is brought back into the world of dangerous people and deadly situations.

The hit crime series currently airs on the NBCUIN channels 13ème Rue in France, 13 Ulica in Poland, and Diva in Romania and the Balkans. The show has also successfully launched in Spain on Calle 13 and in Africa on Universal TV.

Almost Paradise originally debuted in the U.S. on WGN America in March 2020.

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of International Distribution, commented, “When Almost Paradise was in production, we knew it would be a TV series that worldwide territories would embrace. Good prevailing over evil is a universal theme that is in higher demand now more than ever, due to today’s international climate.”