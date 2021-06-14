Dandelooo Partners With Vivi To Co-Produce ‘The Upside Down River’

Dandelooo entered a partnership with Vivi Film to co-produce and co-finance The Upside Down River.

Produced by Dandelooo’s Ooolala in cooperation with Canal+ Family, The Upside Down River is adapted from the children’s novel La rivière á l’envers by Jean Claude Mourlevat. The new animated series follows Hannah in her search for water drops from the Qjar river in order to heal her sacred bird. She is joined by a shy boy named Tomek, whose world is turned upside down when she enters his shop.

Dandelooo will oversee worldwide distribution. Delivery is scheduled for mid 2023.

Emmanuèle Pétry Sirvin, co-founder of Dandelooo, remarked, “My partner Jean-Baptiste Wery and I are so excited to be able to bring to “screen life” this wonderful book, the kind of story you will always remember your whole life. It’s so rare to find a magical composition of adventure, friendship, fantasy, nature and strong emotions and we feel privileged that Jean Claude has accepted our desire to adapt his masterpiece and to collaborate with Vivi Film on this amazing project.”

Veerle Appelmans, producer at Vivi Film, added, “We have a heart for authentic imagery and touching stories. That is why we fell head over heels for Upside Down River! We look forward to co-producing this poetic and beautiful coming of age series.”