Zephyr Animation Inks Co-Development Deal With France Televisions On ‘Mogu & Perol’

Zephyr Animation, the French production company part of APC Kids, entered a co-development deal with France Télévisions for Mogu & Perol.

Co-produced with the Japanese animation studio dwarf, the comedy series revolves around Mogu, a soft and shy monster who loves nature, and Perol, an explosive and lovable creature. Together they embark on adventures in their day-to-day life in the lush gardens of Mori Mori Island.

Mogu & Perol will enter production in 2022, and it will be released on the online platform Okoo.

David Sauerwein, executive producer at Zephyr Animation, commented, “Three years ago Lionel Marty and I fell in love with Tsuneo Goda’s beautiful short film, and to be developing the series along with a major broadcaster such as France Télévisions is a true privilege. The series revolves around two characters that couldn’t be more different from each other yet complement one another perfectly, which promotes the beautiful idea that we can all benefit from each other’s differences. Nature also plays an important part in the series, and we feel very fortunate to collaborate with dwarf studios to bring the beautiful island of Mori-Mori and its inhabitants to life.”

Yuriko Okada, executive producer for dwarf, added, “Mogu & Perol was created by Goda with a wish to deliver a positive message about understanding each other’s differences through enjoying yummy food and the joy of appreciating the beauty of nature. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to reach a wider audience by partnering with our wonderful friends, APC Kids and Zephyr Animation.”