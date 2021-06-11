Up The Ladder: Bavaria Fiction

Bavaria Fiction announced the reorganization of its top management.

In the fall, Marcus Ammon (pictured) will join as managing director, Content. Ammon will be responsible for the content of all Bavaria Fiction productions and projects, covering the development, acquisition, and exploitation of TV, film, and streaming programming. He most recently served as senior vice president of Original Productions at Sky Deutschland.

Longtime managing director Jan S. Kaiser will oversee Production and Finance. He will oversee commercial and operational processes at the company.

Nina Maag was recently named head of High-End Streaming Content. She will also join the Creative Board, which will begin its work when Ammon joins in the fall.

In addition, Manfred Haus Pflüger will leave his post at the end of the financial year.

Marcus Ammon stated, “I look forward to working in and with a successful and motivated team and to diving into the world of storytelling. Together, we want to seek new paths both nationally and internationally and lead Bavaria Fiction into an even more successful future, supported by a common understanding of the wishes and needs of our audience. I would like to thank Sky for twelve years of trusted and loyal cooperation, especially for the opportunity to reinvent myself again and again.”

Jan S. Kaiser remarked, “In the current upheaval of the media landscape, Bavaria Fiction is faced with the challenge of securing its core business of commissioned productions for the public broadcasters on one hand and expanding its portfolio in the growth areas of non-linear programs on the other. With Marcus Ammon, we are gaining an experienced program maker who can lead Bavaria Fiction into this future. I am very much looking forward to our time together.”