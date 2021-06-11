Sony Canal Adds ‘Rosario Tijeras’ To Sony Canal Novelas

Sony Canal, the free, ad-supported streaming television service from Sony Pictures Television, picked up the hit telenovela Rosario Tijeras for its Sony Canal Novelas.

Starring Bárbara De Regil, José María de Tavira, and Antonio Gaona, among others, Rosario Tijeras is the Mexican adaptation of the Colombian telenovela of the same name. The series highlights issues of class, race and the impact of drug cartels in a Latino neighborhood. The show will start airing on Sony Canal Novelas starting June 13, 2021.

In June, Sony Canal Novelas will also showcase Doña Barbara, Los Caballeros Las Prefieren Brutas, and Señorita Pólvora, among others.

Sony Canal channels stream on several platforms and services, including Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, and more.