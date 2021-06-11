Sky Acquires ‘Cured’ From Drive

Drive announced a deal that sees the LGBTQ film Cured heading to Sky Documentaries and the streaming service NOW.

Cured portrays the successful campaign led by U.S. LGBTQ activists to remove homosexuality from the American Psychiatric Association’s manual of mental illnesses. Co-produced by Story Center Films, Singer & Deschamps Productions, and the Independent Television Service, the film sheds light on the activists who challenged the APA and won. The film also includes eyewitness testimony and newly discovered archival material.

Additional deals were made with Yes TV in Israel, ORF in Austria, and SKY Italy.

Ben Barrett, co-MD of Drive, remarked, “It’s not every day you see a film that shocks and inspires in equal measure the way Cured does. We’re really pleased to see a number of international channels picking up this important and timely film and look forward to increasing its global distribution in the coming months and years.”

Bennett Singer, co-director of Cured, added, “While Cured highlights a little-known story from the past, its lessons are profoundly relevant today. Ultimately, the documentary celebrates the pathbreaking contributions of LGBTQ pioneers while demonstrating that even in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles, determined individuals can work together to create lasting social change.”