Prime Entertainment Group Signs Deal For ‘Stories’ With SVT

Prime Entertainment Group closed a new deal with Sweden’s SVT for Stories.

SVT acquired a package of episodes of Stories, which highlights some of Hollywood’s biggest talents. The cinema and entertainment series has also been picked up by AMC International, Cinemundo, and WDR, among others.

Henrik von Sydow, acquisition executive at SVT, commented, “We’re very happy with the content of this very current series and also with the flexibility and cooperation with Prime Entertainment Group.”

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment Group, remarked, “Stories has been such a success since its creation. The original format of this short series appeals to more and more partners on a global scale. We are very proud that the high production value and variety of our programs allow us to maintain strong partnership not only with Cinema and Entertainment channels, but also with leading Public broadcasters like SVT.”