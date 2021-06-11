HBO Max Starts Filming ‘Venga Juan’ S2

HBO Max began filming the second season of Venga Juan in Spain. Javier Cámara reprises his role as the fictional politician Juan Carrasco.

Produced by 100 Balas, and directed by Diego San José, the third installment of the comedy series sees Carrasco reaching a peak in his career. His joy is short-lived as documents from his past implicate him in a corruption scandal. Cámara is joined by a cast that includes María Pujalte, Adam Jezierski, Joaquín Climent, and Cristóbal Súarez, among others.

The show’s executive producers include Guillermo Farré, Jose Skaf and Miguel Salvat for HBO Max, as well as Diego San José, Alejandro Flórez and Javier Méndez.

Miguel Salvat, executive producer for HBO Max, commented, “I think there are two things we can all agree on with Venga Juan. First, the undisputed talent of Javier Cámara. Second, it’s very healthy for our own mental health to also have a laugh at the attitudes, motivations, morals, and professional ambitions of some members of our political class, whatever their party. We are so happy to have this third season and work with the brilliant team behind it.”

Javier Méndez, executive producer, co-director TV and head of Cinema at The Mediapro Studio, added, “Venga Juan, and its prequels Vota Juan and Vamos Juan, are direct heirs of the satirical humor created by Luis García Berlanga and Rafael Azcona, brilliantly updated by Diego San Jose through the character of Juan Carrasco, an IP which now will be one of the titles on HBO Max when it launches in Spain.”