Rakuten TV Presents ‘Champions’ In Summer 2021

Rakuten TV revealed the stars of the new documentary series Champions.

Produced by Cañonazo Transmedia in association with Rakuten TV, the sports series will feature European women’s football players. Across six episodes, the series will showcase the journeys of Lucy Bronze, Wendie Renard, Alexia Putellas, Barbara Bonansea, Stina Blackstenius, as well as legends such as Kelly Smith and Carolina Morace. Newcomers will also be highlighted, including sisters Tatiana and Silvana Flores, Bendetta Orsi, and Sonia Ouchene.

Directed by Elena Carrascal, Champions will be available exclusively on Rakuten TV as part of the platform’s free programming in summer 2021.