Passion Distribution Scores Global Sales For Doc Slate

Passion Distribution inked a slew of global sales for its history and documentary programming.

The distribution company closed deals for Nuremberg: The Nazis On Trial. The film was picked up by SBS for Australia, HISTOIRE for France, DR for Denmark, NRK for Norway, Channel 8 for Israel, and Viasat for CEE and Scandinavia.

Passion licensed the documentary series The Great Plague to BBC Select for North America, SBS for Australia, YLE for Finland, NRK for Norway, Axess TV for Sweden, DR for Denmark, and Viasat for CEE and Scandinavia.

Sales were also made for titles in the landmark collection 1,000 Years of History. Discovery Networks Asia Pacific has acquired China: 1,000 Years of History for Pan-Asia, while SBS Australia acquired Russia: 1,000 Years of History and Scotland: 1,000 Years of History. In addition, Aceonemedia secured 1,000 Years of History for South Korea.

Storming The Capital: The Inside Story was picked up by Discovery+ for Europe and India, ORF for Austria, RTS for French-speaking Switzerland, TVN for Poland, and N-TV for Germany and German-speaking Austria and Switzerland.

Documentary series Future Warfare was acquired by National Geographic Channel for Poland, Ananey Channels for Israel, AMC Networks Central Europe for Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. Transmet picked up the series for China and Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific for Japan and Taiwan.

Lastly, space series Beyond Our Earth was licensed to UR for Sweden, Kan for Israel, BBC Studios for Poland, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific for Japan, Phoenix Television for Southeast Asia, and AMC Networks Central Europe for Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.