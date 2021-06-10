Monte-Carlo TV Fest Honors Darren Star

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will honor Darren Star with the Honorary Golden Nymph.

Star, the American film and TV writer, director, and producer, is best known for creating successes such as Sex & The City, Beverly Hills 90210, and Melrose Place. The award recognizes his extraordinary contribution to the entertainment and television industry. Prince Albert II of Monaco will present Star with the award during the opening ceremony on June 18, 2021.

Previous recipients include Dick Wolf, Ted Turner, and Anne Sweeney.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, stated, “We are delighted to honor Darren Star at our 60th Anniversary Festival with the prestigious Honorary Golden Nymph. He is an exceptional talent who has created many of the most-loved and hugely popular television programs for audiences around the world. We are particularly pleased he will be able to join us in Monaco to celebrate this very special award with us in person.”