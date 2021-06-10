Banijay Rights Confirms ‘Big Brother Canada’ S10

Banijay Rights announced that Big Brother Canada will return for its tenth season on Corus Entertainment’s Global Channel.

Produced by Insight Productions in association with Corus and Banijay, Big Brother Canada will debut its new season in spring 2022. The reality format gathers a group of strangers from all walks of life and places them together in a house outfitted with cameras and microphones to capture their every move. Each week, the contestants compete in a series of challenges to make it to the grand cash prize.

Season nine of Big Brother Canada featured Tychon Carter-Newman (pictured) as the first Black winner of the local adaptation.

Jane Rimer, SVP Canada at Banijay Rights, remarked, “We are delighted to have struck this historic deal for a tenth season of Big Brother Canada and are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Corus on this brand. This is a landmark moment for an incredibly successful format, which continues to have an enduring appeal for audiences worldwide.”