ZED Secures Pre-Sales In North America

ZED announced five projects in development for the North American market.

Flyways: Migratory Shorebirds, The Ultimate Journey is a co-production by ZED, Storyland, and HHMI, for ABC Australia, ARTE France, and PBS. The film portrays the efforts of scientists to understand the migration routes of five of the world’s most enduring species.

Produced by ZED and Patrick Morris for France Télévisions and Blue Ant Media, Kalahari, Land of Secret Alliances (pictured) explores the collaboration that is a major role in animal evolution.

Produced by ZED for ARTE GEIE and National Geographic, Lion Dynasty, A Matter of Pride depicts the saga of a lion pride fighting from generation to generation.

Historical documentary Hitler’s Disastrous Desert War is based on recent historiography and recounts all the military operations that took place in North Africa between 1941 and 1943. ZED produced for France Télévisions and National Geographic.

Produced by ZED for France Télévisions and CuriosityStream, Vikings: The Ghost Ship and The Forgotten Kingdom of the North follows a rare archeological excavation to reveal who has been hiding inside a mysterious Viking coffin for over a thousand years.