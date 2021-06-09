RTÉ And Acorn TV Commission ‘Hidden Assets’

RTÉ and Acorn TV ordered the new Irish drama Hidden Assets.

Produced by Saffron Moon and co-produced by Potemkino and Facet 4, Hidden Assets explores universal yet complex themes of family, power, and the corrosive effects of greed. The series follows by-the-book Belgian chief inspector Christian De Jong and unconventional Criminal Assets Bureau detective Emer Berry as they are thrown together in a heart-pounding race to halt a further horrifying terror attack in Antwerp.

Hidden Assets will air on RTÉ in the fall, and it will stream on Acorn TV in the U.S. and Super Channel in Canada in 2022.

Shane Murphy, head of Drama & Comedy at RTÉ, commented, “We’re very happy to be partnering with Saffron Moon and Acorn TV again to commission Hidden Assets. To have Peter McKenna and Morna Regan on board as writers, Thaddeus O’Sullivan directing and cast at the level of Angeline Ball, Simone Kirby, Michael Ironside & Peter Coonan bodes extremely well for the series.”

Catherine Mackin, managing director, Acorn Media Enterprises, remarked, “Acorn Media Enterprises is excited to work with our friends at RTÉ to commission another high-quality production. With a riveting script and wonderful international cast led by Angeline Ball, Hidden Assets is sure to intrigue Acorn TV subscribers.”