NATPE Reveals NATPE Virtual: ContentCast Speakers

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) unveiled an initial lineup of industry executives that will speak at NATPE Virtual: ContentCast – The Business of Podcasting Content.

NATPE Virtual: ContentCast is the organization’s first event dedicated to audio and its place in the content industry. The virtual conference will open with “State of the IP Union” featuring Propagate chairman and co-CEO Ben Silverman, SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein, and Brian Baumgartner, star of The Office and host of the “Office Deep Dive” podcast.

The virtual event will also showcase executive from companies such as Audible, Black Love, GroupM, iHeartMedia, ViacomCBS, and Wolf Entertainment, among others. Additional names and companies will be unveiled closer to the event.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “The NATPE’s mission as the indispensable resource of content is to provide, inform and connect on new opportunities for our constituency. It is without question that podcasting has grown into a powerful force, attracting new audiences, support from brands, and investments from major media and tech companies. This event is about the monetization these opportunities presented by the business of podcasting content.”