Insight TV Partners With Vans On ‘A Simple Path’

Insight TV entered a partnership with footwear and apparel brand Vans for the skateboarding documentary series A Simple Path.

Hosted by professional skateboarder Yann Horowitz, the series follows Horowitz as he immerses himself in ten global skate communities. The series will launch in June across Insight TV’s linear and digital networks.

The series is co-produced with South Africa-based Save Your Day Films, with Insight TV’s Arun Maljaars and Save Your Day Films’ Stephen Friedman as executive producers.

Arun Maljaars, vice resident of Content and Channels at Insight TV, commented, “As a millennial myself – barely – I believe that the right, modern, commercial partnership can make all the difference to a television program. By teaming up with Vans, one of the most inspirational brands on the planet, we can dive even deeper into different worlds of skateboarding and explore some of the most incredible cultures and individuals – all viewed through the lens of a skateboard.”