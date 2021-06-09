Federation Entertainment Scores International Sales For ‘Red Light’

Federation Entertainment closed major sales deals for Red Light.

Co-produced by Eyeworks and Hollands Licht for VTM and NPO/BNNVARA, the intense thriller looks at the world of international prostitution. Starring Carice Van Houten, Maaike Neuville, and Halina Reijn, the series revolves around three women who get caught up in the world of human trafficking and prostitution when Esther’s husband goes missing.

Red Light has been acquired by ARTE France for release in France and Germany in 2022. The series was also sold to AMC Iberia, NRK in Norway, Walter Presents in the U.K., Pasaka in Lithuania, and Turkcell in Turkey. Additional deals were made with HOT in Israel, Rialto in New Zealand, and SBS in Australia. The series will also stream in Latin America with a streaming service.