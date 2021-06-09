Family Channel To Premiere ‘Baketopia’ In Canada

Family Channel will premiere the HBO Max original series Baketopia in Canada on June 14, 2021.

Hosted by baking guru and cookbook author Rosanna Pansino (pictured), the new baking competition series showcases different bakers in viral-worthy challenges to create trendsetting treats. The competitors are judged by Pansino and her “Cake Council,” which includes cake artist Timbo Sullivan and Irish celebrity chef Donal Skehan.

Pansino said, “I’m so thrilled that Canadian audiences will be able to share in all the fun and excitement we had making Baketopia. The incredible creations our competitors came up with blew me, Timbo and Donal away, and I’m sure they’ll amaze Family Channel’s audience as well.”

Katie Wilson, VP Channels and Curation, WildBrain Television, said: “Rosanna Pansino’s vibrant personality and passion for baking is infectious, and experiencing all of the desserts being made in Baketopia is the next best thing to eating them. This engaging show is sure to serve up some sweet family viewing this summer and maybe even provide inspiration to whip up some baked treats with loved ones.”