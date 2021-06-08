VIS And The Mediapro Studio Wrap Up ‘Club 57’ S2

VIS, a division of ViacomCBS, and The Mediapro Studio finished production on the second season of Club 57.

The new season of Club 57 continues to follow Eva and Rubén’s time traveling adventures. As they deal with typical teen problems of school and love, they will cross with unexpected time travelers and face mysterious forces hidden among The Guardians of Time.

Created by screenwriter Catharina Ledeboer, the series has a cast that includes Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry, Riccardo Frascari, Sabastián Silva, and Andrés Mercado, among others. The new season also welcomes Santiago Achaga, Johann Vera, Isabella Barragan, and more.

Nickelodeon Latin America will air new episodes of the musical series on June 14, 2021.