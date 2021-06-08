French Riviera Film Festival Unveils New Poster

The French Riviera Film Festival (FRFF) will take place online from July 12-13, 2021.

The festival revealed its official poster for the third annual edition. The original poster will also be listed for auction as an official Non-Fungible Token (NFT), making it one of the first festival posters available in this format.

FRFF celebrates short film and short-form content from around the world. The festival will feature the work of filmmakers across drama, comedy, documentary, sci-fi/horror, animation, experimental, music video, lifestyle, and fashion.

The festival will be held virtually on It’sAShort, with 2021 finalists announced on July 14.

Gotham Chandna, co-founder of the festival, stated, “As things are getting back to normal in our industry, we’re not at the finish line yet. Thus, we decided to hold our festival online once again this year. We hope to be in full force in 2022, with a hybrid festival to be held in Cannes, live from the Eden Hotel, as well as virtually for those who can’t make in person.”

Nicole Goesseringer Muj, co-founder of the festival and founder and president of Kultura PR, commented, “Last year, we signed a long-term licensing deal with ShortsTV, which will feature a selection of some of our finalist and winning films each year on its global channel. We’re delighted to offer our finalists this wonderful opportunity and unprecedented exposure for their shorts.”