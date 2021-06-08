FilmRise Acquires North American Rights To ‘Surge’

FilmRise acquired Aneil Karia’s directorial debut Surge starring Ben Whishaw.

Produced by Julia Godzinskaya and Sophie Vickers of Rooks Nest, Surge follows Joseph, a security guard at Stansted Airport, who is crumbling under the strain of his job and a dreary routine devoid of emotion and meaning. A series of frustrations leads him to commit an impulsive act of rebellion, which begins an uninhibited journey across the British capital.

The film was financed by BBC Film, the British Film Institute awarding funds from the National Lottery, Protagonist Pictures, and Split Prism Media.

As part of the deal with Protagonist Pictures, FilmRise picked up the North American theatrical, digital, and broadcast rights.

Danny Fisher, president and CEO of FilmRise, commented, “Ben Whishaw’s standout performance in this new must-watch indie thriller is a great and exciting addition to our expanding library of films featuring award-winning performances by one of the best actors of his generation.”

George Hamilton, head of Sales at Protagonist Pictures, added, “Ben gives a tour de force performance in Aneil’s powerhouse debut, and we are thrilled that FilmRise will be bringing Surge to North American audiences.”