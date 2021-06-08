Ferly Inks Co-Pro Deal With Toonz Media Group On ‘Kingdom of None’

Ferly entered a co-production agreement with Toonz Media Group on the new animated series Kingdom of None.

Kingdom of None revolves around eight-year-old Meter Masterson along with his pals James, Leo, and Solo, as well as his sister Milli. Every day, they race home to play in the Masterson Manor backyard, where they create imaginary worlds with interesting props and costumes.

Ferly and Toonz will jointly oversee pre-production and animation production of Kingdom of None, with post-production handled by Toonz Media Group’s Telegael. The first season will launch in mid-2023. Toonz will distribute the series outside of Scandinavia, while Ferly will handle ancillary rights outside of the Indian subcontinent.

Laura Nevanlinna, CEO of Ferly, stated, “When the only limit is your imagination, there is boundless scope for amazing stories in exciting and unique worlds, and the possibility for huge engagement from children. Kingdom of None has brand expansion built into its DNA and as we continue to develop the IP it will offer fans new ways to engage with it from animation to publishing, games to toys. Toonz Media Group is the perfect partner to come on board to make Kingdom of None an international success, and we are looking forward to working together as a team.”

Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, commented, “Kingdom of Noneis a celebration of children’s creativity and imagination. We will be creating a very attractive and aspirational world in the form of the ‘Kingdom’ in this series. It is a very promising project, with tremendous opportunities to explore and we are really looking forward to working on this with the Ferly team.”