‘Pretty Hard Cases’ Enters Production On Second Season

Cameron Pictures, CBC, and NBCUniversal International Studios announced that production started on the second season of Pretty Hard Cases.

Co-created by Tassie Cameron and Sherry White, the buddy-cop drama enters a new season that finds the two different detectives entering brand new territory, both at work and in their personal lives. The series stars Meredith MacNeill as Detective Sam Wazowski and Adrienne C. Moore as Detective Kelly Duff, joined by new cast members such as Sonja Smits, K.C. Collins, and Ben Bass.

Cameron and White stated, “We are thrilled to be back on set with our incredible cast, making twelve new episodes of this show we all love so much. Getting to tell high-stakes crime stories with a sense of humor is such a pleasure, especially during these complicated times.”

Kelsey Balance, SVP of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal International Studios commented, “We are so proud to be working with the formidable Sherry White and Tassie Cameron, Cameron Pictures and CBC to bring a second season of Pretty Hard Cases to audiences. This witty drama explores so many universal themes such as friendship, parenthood, love and the emotional truth and complexities of being a woman. Season two promises to bring even more drama, packed with fresh humor.”

Sally Catto, general manager of Entertainment, Factual and Sports, at CBC, said, “Tassie, Sherry, Amy and the show’s wonderful cast led by Meredith and Adrienne have brilliantly reimagined the police procedural while offering a witty and refreshingly authentic perspective on female friendship.”