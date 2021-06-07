Electric Entertainment’s ‘The Outpost’ S4 Airs July 15

Electric Entertainment announced that fantasy-adventure series The Outpost returns for its fourth season on The CW on July 15, 2021.

The new season finds the Outpost in need of a new ruler. While Talon and Garret attempt to establish new leadership, a sinister threat awakens that reveals the origin of the mysterious kinjes. Meanwhile, a would-be assassin hunts downs Talon for vengeance on crimes in the past.

The season three finale of The Outpost aired on The CW on January 3, 2021.

The Outpost has previously been sold to NBCUniversal International Networks’ channels in Europe, Africa, and Latin America, as well as various other broadcasters and platforms.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, remarked, “The Outpost has been a major success for us since its premiere in 2-18. We are delighted that its loyal fanbase will have the opportunity to continue watching Talon on her quest in Season 4.”