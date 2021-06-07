Channel 4 Invests In Julien Leroux’s Paper Entertainment

Channel 4 announced a minority stake in Julien Leroux’s production company Paper Entertainment.

Recently founded by Leroux, Paper Entertainment develops, finances, and produces television content with international producers and talent. The company is signed on as a co-producer for the second season of Tehran for Apple TV+.

Led by Caroline Murphy, Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund supports the U.K.’s independent creative sector. The IGF portfolio includes 14 companies, six of which joined since 2020.

Leroux, founder and CEO of Paper Entertainment, remarked, “It is an honor to partner with Channel 4 and the amazing team at the Indie Growth Fund. Paper Entertainment aims to create global content which is both entertaining and meaningful and we can’t think of a better partner to enable us to achieve this.”

Caroline Murphy, head of Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund, added, “Julien has an infectious passion and drive and is committed to creating high end, quality content. We’re really excited about the future of Paper Entertainment, and we believe that Channel 4’s investment will help propel Paper Entertainment to become a real success story.”