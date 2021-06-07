101 Films International Inks Sales For ‘Every Last One of Them’

101 Films International scored sales for Christian Sesma’s Every Last One of Them around the world.

Produced by Mike Hatton and Michael Walker, Every Last One of Them is an action thriller following Jake Hunter, who is in search for his missing daughter in small desert town. As he uncovers the truth about his daughter’s whereabouts, he embarks on a merciless quest for revenge.

101 Films International announced deals in North America, Canada, the U.K. and Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, MENA, Turkey, South Korea, and Eastern Europe.

101 Films International’s Eoghan Burke commented, “We are delighted to be working with all our international partners on this thrilling feature film with an exceptional cast line-up. As soon as the trailer dropped during EFM in March we had a fantastic response and expect to make further announcements of pick-up in additional territories in the weeks to come.”