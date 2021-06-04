Up The Ladder: Starz

Starz brought on Linnea Hemenez to join the Starz International Digital Networks team.

Hemenez will serve as senior vice president of International Marketing, leading the international marketing efforts for Starzplay. She will work across brand, content marketing, media, partner marketing, social, and acquisition to boost Starzplay’s success as a global brand in partnership with Starz.

Hemenez previously served as head of Content Marketing at Spotify. In her career, she also co-led the consumer video vertical for Facebook’s internal creative agency, and she served as vice president of Originals & Content Marketing at Hulu.

Superna Kalle, executive vice president, International Networks, at Starz, said, “I am excited to welcome Linnea to bring her expertise to our ever-expanding territory and partner portfolio. As we lean into strengthening our global brand presence in each country to scale Starzplay and drive subscription, Linnea’s keen understanding of branding, content, partners and digital strategy will be a key part of reaching success.”