Tubi Signs Content Deal With Cohen Media Group

Tubi closed a content deal with Cohen Media Group for a package of over 80 titles.

FOX Entertainment’s service will be the exclusive free streaming hub for James Ivory’s Howards End, Julie Dash’s Daughters of the Dust, and Agnès Varda and JR’s Faces Places, among others. The entire slate will roll out across June.

Current Cohen Media Group titles available on Tubi include Maurice with Hugh Grant, Farewell My Queen with Diane Kruger and Léa Seydoux, and Francois Ozon’s Double Lover.

A wide array of independent, arthouse, and foreign film programming will join Tubi. The line-up includes Blancanieves, Chinese Puzzle, Churchill, Confession of a Child of the Century, Corridor of Mirrors, Daughter of the Nile, Diary of a Chambermaid, Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti, and many others.

Upcoming comedies include Fish in the Bathtub, Between the Lines, Dancing with Crime, Get Out Your Handkerchiefs, and Godard Mon Amour.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, stated, “Tubi has always been a destination for premium independent-minded content and we are proud to be the exclusive AVOD home to this beloved slate of award-winning titles. Our collaboration with Cohen Media makes available some of the most compelling storytelling in contemporary and classic cinema free to our viewers.”

Robert Aaronson, senior vice president at Cohen Media Group, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Tubi as the first AVOD destination for a selection from our catalogue. Their recognition of the prestigious quality of the Cohen Media Group content is confirmation that we are in the right hands.”