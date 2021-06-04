Telemundo Global Studios Inks Multi-Project Deal With Rafael Amaya

Telemundo Global Studios entered a multi-project deal with Rafael Amaya, the star of Telemundo’s popular franchise El Señor de los Cielos (Lord of the Skies).

Throughout his career, Amaya has starred in roles Aurelio Casillas and La Reina del Sur, among others. As part of the new deal, Amaya will star in various original productions from Telemundo Global Studios. His first project coming out of the deal will air later this year.

Karen Barroeta, executive vice president of Production and Development at Telemundo Global Studios, commented, “We’re honored to once again work with Rafael Amaya, one of the most well-known and talented Latin actors in the entertainment industry. This deal reaffirms Telemundo’s commitment to working with the best talent in the business and to continue creating groundbreaking original content for Latinos across all platforms.”