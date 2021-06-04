Sony, SND Films, And Monolith Films Acquire ‘Son of a Rich’

Central Partnership announced the acquisition of adaptation rights to the Russian comedy Son of a Rich.

Produced by Yellow, Black & White Production Studio, MEM Cinema, and United Companies of GPM KIT, Son of a Rich is currently the highest-grossing Russian film to date. The film has been released in Israel, the U.S., and several countries across Europe, including Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Sony Pictures International Productions secured the Mexican, Indian, South Korean, Japanese, Spanish, and Italian adaptation rights to the film. SND Films picked up French rights and Monolith Films obtained the Polish rights.

Laine Kline, head of Sony Pictures International Productions, commented, “From the moment we watched Son of a Rich, we knew it was special. We couldn’t be more excited to adapt this picture for new audiences who I’m sure will like it as much as Russian movie goers did.”

Vadim Vereshchagin, general director of Central Partnership, added, “The signed agreements come as a tremendous success and further proof that a cool, understandable story is what is most valuable in filmmaking. I am sure that the remakes of Son of a Rich will be in demand among foreign audiences, as well as bring box office success to the production studios.”