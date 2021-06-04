FilmRise Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘Forensic Files’

FilmRise will commemorate 25 years of Forensic Files with an original TV special about the true-crime series.

Produced by FilmRise and GaryLico TV, The Forensics File 25th Anniversary TV Special will pay tribute to the series with never-before-seen interviews and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

Ushering in the special, FilmRise will present free marathons on popular platforms and engaging social media content this summer. In the fall, FilmRise will participate online in National Forensic Science Week, which will lead in to the airing of the original TV special.

FilmRise will also launch a new re-branding of the series in honor of the program’s 25th anniversary.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, remarked, “Forensic Files was one of the first programs we acquired when FilmRise was formed in 2021, and it has now become one of the most popular library shows within the streaming space. It is exciting to watch as the program’s popularity continues to grow, and as its loyal fanbase rapidly expands.”

Paul Dowling, creator of the series, added, “For 25 years, Forensic Files has set the standard for true-crime programming. FilmRise has been an invaluable partner bringing this history-making series to the world. We’re proud to be working with their excellent team. It’s great to get our team back together for this tribute to Forensic Files for our rabid fans.”