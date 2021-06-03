Up The Ladder: Univision Communications

Univision Communications brought on Michael “MC” Cerdá to serve as executive vice president, Product and Engineering, Streaming.

Cerdá will lead the product and technology development strategy and execution of the company’s streaming portfolio, including PrendeTV and future streaming products. He will also work with key areas across the company to further enhance PrendeTV’s technology platform.

Cerdá previously led product management and international expansion at Disney+. He also served as chief product officer at Goldman Sachs and managing director of Marcus.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of Univision, said, “MC is a great addition to the Univision team; his leadership and technical expertise will help us grow and evolve PrendeTV while further accelerating the company’s broader transformation. His entrepreneurial track record and deep experience in developing industry-leading technology platforms at Disney+, Facebook and Goldman Sachs are critical assets for us as we continue to evolve and differentiate our company in the streaming space.”