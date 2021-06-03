TVFI Reveals Nominees For 2021 Export Awards

TV France International announced the nine nominees for this year’s International Export Awards.

For the Animation Export Award, PGS Entertainment is nominated for season three of ALVINNN!!!! And the Chipmunks, Mediatoon Distribution for Bobby and Bill, and Cyber Group Studios for Gigantosaurus.

Nominees for the Documentary Export Award include ARTE Distribution for 700 Sharks, Lucky You for Higher and Higher, and ZED for The Secret Versailles of Marie Antoinette.

Lastly, the Fiction Export Award nominees include Newen Connect for Candice Renoir, Gaumont for The Art of Crime, and Mediawan for Missions.

The Export Awards will take place during Le Rendez-Vous [email protected], which will be held from September 6-8, 2021.