Shudder Acquires ‘Mosquito State’

AMC Networks’ Shudder has secured the exclusive rights to Filip Jan Rymsza’s Mosquito State for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Produced by Royal Road Entertainment and WFDiF, the psycho-thriller follows a Wall Street data analyst as his computers behave erratically and a swarm of mosquitos breed in his apartment. The film stars Beau Knapp in the lead role, alongside a cast that includes Charlotte Vega, Jack Kesy, and Olivier Martinez.

Mosquito State will be released on Shudder on August 26, 2021.

Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, “Mosquito State is a masterful allegory for the 2007 financial crisis – Wall Street meets The Fly – and serves as the perfect ending to Shudder’s ‘Summer of Chills.’ Filip Jan Rymsza is very much in command of the ominous, building psycho-horror throughout the film, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience it.”