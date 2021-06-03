Federation Kids & Family Signs On For TVOkids’ ‘Let’s Dance’

Federation Kids & Family, part of Federation Entertainment, teamed up with TVO in Canada and producer Sarah Haasz on the launch of Let’s Dance.

The TVOkids Original is an upbeat dance coaching series for children. Co-produced by TVOkids and Sarah Haasz’s Pillango Productions, the series features ordinary kids with big personalities who love to dance.

Federation Kids & Family will oversee worldwide distribution.

Marney Malabar, director of Kids TV at TVO, commented, “At a time when so many of us are stuck at home and looking to stay active, Let’s Dance inspires our young TVOkids audience to get up on their feet! The series highlights incredibly talented young dancers and makes it possible for kids to learn a new skill while discovering their own signature dance moves.”

Sarah Haasz, founder of Pillango Productions, remarked, “It was very important to create a series that was reflective of our audience both in diversity and skillset. We wanted this show to be authentic, aspirational, and relatable and we think the joy that is celebrated on screen through dance will resonate with any age group in any language. We can’t wait to share this sentiment internationally.”