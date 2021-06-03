All3Media Int’l Confirms Production On ‘Van Der Valk’ S2

All3Media International confirmed that the second season of Van Der Valk has entered production.

Marc Warren returns in his role as Commisaris Piet Van der Valk, alongside Maimie McCoy, Luke Allen-Gale, Elliot Barnes-Worrell, Darrell D’Silva and Emma Fielding.

Michele Buck serves as executive producer for Company Pictures, and Chris Murray is once again lead writer and showrunner. Partners on the Amsterdam-based detective series include ARD Degeto, Masterpiece, ITV, and NPO. The series is also produced in collaboration with NL Film & TV.

For the show’s first season, All3Media International secured international sales across the world. European broadcasters include France Televisions, NRK, and Discovery, among others. Deals were also made with NHK in Japan, ViuTVsix in Hong Kong, ABC in Australia, and Sky in New Zealand, among others.

Michele Buck, CEO at Company Pictures, stated, “We are so excited to have begun production on the second series of Van der Valk and look forward to building on the warmth, humor and camaraderie of the team with another series of suspenseful stories.”

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, said, “We’re delighted to partner with ARD Degeto, Masterpiece, ITV and NPO on Company Pictures’ second season of this wonderful international co-production. Audiences around the world have taken Piet Van der Valk and his team to their hearts and we all can’t wait to see them back in action in the beautiful setting of Amsterdam.”