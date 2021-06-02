TLN Media Group Launches Financial Elder Abuse Prevention Campaign

TLN Media Group announced its new initiative, the Elder Abuse Prevention Public Service Announcement Campaign.

TLN’s program will run from June 1-30, 2021, during Senior’s Month in Ontario, Canada. The program’s focus is to raise awareness and help the prevention of financial abuse toward senior citizens.

In an effort against fraud and financial exploitation, TLN has produced PSA messages in English, Spanish, and Italian. The national campaign message will broadcast across TLN Television, Univision Canada, and Mediaset Italia, as well as on respective online platforms.