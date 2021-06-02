TF1 Commissions Second Season Of ‘Global Agency’s ‘Good Singers’

Global Agency confirmed that France’s TF1 ordered a second season of Good Singers.

Based on Global Agency’s original format Is That Really Your Voice?, the show is based on the idea of being able to spot good singers just by looking at them. Hosted by the comedian Jarry, Good Singers features a celebrity jury that must determine who can sing based on looks alone. The first season averaged more than three million viewers for its run on TF1.

The second season will air on TF1 in summer 2021.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented, “We broke records in the first season. TF1 created a great production of our format. Russia has also adapted the format very successfully. This show is seeing great demand worldwide and has been optioned in many countries including Spain, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, and Israel. I believe it will be a hit that will last for years.”

Julien Degroote, head of Content Development at TF1 Group, added, “Good Singers is one of the strongest brands we have in our summer-share-and-fun programming strategy, a pure feel-good and co-viewing family show. The appeal of the audience has been out of the ordinary, with high demand for the second season. The tapings went great and the second season is even better.”